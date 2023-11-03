Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.46 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,214,000,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

