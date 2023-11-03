Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 141.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,110 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

