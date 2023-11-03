Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,656,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 146.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

