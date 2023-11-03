Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

