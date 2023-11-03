Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 3,089 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.71.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.47 and its 200 day moving average is $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

