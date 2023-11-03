Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 8,996 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 267.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares in the company, valued at $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.33.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

