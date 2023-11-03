Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

