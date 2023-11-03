Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

