Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $818.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $822.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

