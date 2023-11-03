Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 343 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.30 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.