Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion and a PE ratio of -455.57. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.