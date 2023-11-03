Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.