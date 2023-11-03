Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.44. 153,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 739,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MC

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.