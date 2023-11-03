Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of MHK opened at $83.03 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

