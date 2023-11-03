Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

