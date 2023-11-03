Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

