Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MNST opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $447,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

