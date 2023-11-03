Morgan Stanley Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $29.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

NYSE SIX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

