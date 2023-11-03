Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $60.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 20.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.