Morgan Stanley Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $100.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $99.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

