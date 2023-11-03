Morgan Stanley Cuts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $314.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,451,684. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

