Morgan Stanley Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $84.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.8 %

RARE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $123,335,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

