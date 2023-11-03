Morgan Stanley Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CC. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE CC opened at $24.45 on Monday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

