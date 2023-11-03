Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $259.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $1,890,651.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,269,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,032,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $823,061.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,259,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,910,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $1,890,651.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,269,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,032,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,393 shares of company stock valued at $20,196,517. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.