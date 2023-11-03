Motco Has $32,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Motco boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

