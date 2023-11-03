MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

MP Materials Stock Up 5.4 %

MP traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,587. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

