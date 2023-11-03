M&T Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical volume of 1,187 call options.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 348,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,508. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

