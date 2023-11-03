NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

