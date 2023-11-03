National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

