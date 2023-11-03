National Bank Financial Comments on First National Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.50.

FN opened at C$38.28 on Friday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.78.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.70 million.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

