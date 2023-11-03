National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion.
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 82.54%.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
