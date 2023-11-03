National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.9 %
Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$174.38 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$139.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
