National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$96.20 and a 1-year high of C$117.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.96.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.