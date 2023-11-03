Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 29,541 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1,159.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 83.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 168,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,978. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.