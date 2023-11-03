Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $7.14 on Friday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

