Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SQM traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

