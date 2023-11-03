Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.68 and a twelve month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

