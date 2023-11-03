Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.19. 667,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,395. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

