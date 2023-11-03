Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.