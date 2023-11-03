Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 817,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.