Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 2.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $175.59. 141,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

