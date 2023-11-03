Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 112,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

