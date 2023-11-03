Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 405,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in BP by 16.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.67.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.28. 3,146,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

