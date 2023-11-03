Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

KOF traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 36,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,915. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

