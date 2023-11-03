Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
KOF traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 36,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,915. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
