Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,880. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.