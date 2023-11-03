Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,089 shares of company stock worth $2,732,652. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $14.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.14. 1,565,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,186. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.