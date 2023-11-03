Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. AAON makes up about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of AAON worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 26.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.84. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

