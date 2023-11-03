Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $5.78 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

