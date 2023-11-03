Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 165,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

