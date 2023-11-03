Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 94,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.